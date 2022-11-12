Elite clubs worried about Thiago Silva’s influence in Chelsea’s pursuit of €60m youngster

The race for Palmeiras wonderkid, Endrick, is entering a crucial stage and elite clubs around Europe are beginning to worry about the influence of Chelsea’s Thiago Silva in the future of the Brazilian youngster. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are reportedly among the frontrunners for the Palmeiras youngster, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but there has been no breakthrough with any club as of now.

The 16-year-old has a €60m release clause in his contract, with all three willing to pay that for the talented striker.

Endrick visited Chelsea’s training ground with his family this week and the youngster was shown around by fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva, who accompanied them throughout their tour, according to The Times.

The Chelsea and Brazil star could have a big influence on the youngster’s future and according to Diario AS, Silva is trying his best to convince Endrick to join the Premier League club.

A report like this from Spain could indicate that Real Madrid are worried about the defender’s influence in a potential move to Chelsea but the other two clubs have a host of Brazilian stars themselves – with the La Liga club’s stars closer to Endrick’s age

