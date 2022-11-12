England international forced off with injury 9 days before first World Cup fixture

Leicester City FC
James Maddison limped off the pitch during Leicester City’s clash with West Ham United after sustaining an injury.

The midfielder has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 25-man squad to travel to Qatar and represent England at the forthcoming World Cup tournament.

Maddison netted the opener in the match, taking his goal tally up to six in the league this season, as well as four assists. He has impressed this season with his fine form in a difficult start to the league campaign for his side.

His afternoon then took a drastic turn as he struggled off the pitch and was substituted out of the game.

 

A 78th-minute goal from Harvey Barnes secured the three points for the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers provides update on Maddison

Post-match, the Leicester manager confirmed Maddison was taken off as a precaution and stated: “He’s okay”.

The 25-year-old now and until November 21 to ensure he is fit to feature in the Three Lions matchday squad to face Iran.

