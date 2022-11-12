Erik ten Hag has made up his mind on Harry Maguire and Fred for next season

Manchester United will consider offers for their captain Harry Maguire next summer and are prepared to let Fred leave for free at the end of the season as Erik ten Hag’s overhaul at the club is set to continue.

The Dutch coach has made an instant impact at Man United since his arrival and has been praised for making big decisions regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and looks set to continue that with Maguire.

The Guardian reports that Ten Hag is intent on selling the Man United captain next summer to help fund new additions to his squad, which comes after the defender was called up to the England squad for the World Cup.

The Man United manager is said to admire the player’s professionalism but views Maguire’s sluggish pace as a problem and wants to sell him to add true competition for Varane and Martínez and enhance the quality of the United defence.

According to a report from the Daily Express, Maguire’s former club Leicester City are among the clubs interested, along with two other unnamed teams.

In addition to this, Ten Hag is also preparing to release Fred when the midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season.

The Dutch coach has mostly used new signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in his double pivot this season, which has seen the Brazilian midfielder’s influence dwindle.

This will come as good news to Manchester United fans as the two players have not been favourites of the Old Trafford faithful.

Many have been very pleased with Ten Hag’s work already and this would be another act that will excite United fans about the future of the club under the Dutch manager’s watch.