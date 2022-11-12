Former Crystal Palace man who quit football and became a porn star admits job isn’t as fun as expected

A former footballer who now works in the porn industry has spoken out about his first experience in the shoot and admitted that it isn’t as much fun as people think.
Damian Oliver, a former Crystal Palace academy player who spent time in prison before pursuing a career in porn, has opened up about his six-hour-long shoot, which only netted him £150.
Oliver admitted on the Anything Goes with James English podcast that his first shoot four years ago was a “horrible” experience. He said:
“That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary – I’ve got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f***ing.”
“It was like laminate flooring, and I was butt-naked and sweating, and I was slipping in my own sweat.
“We had to keep cutting, I had her bent over the sofa but I kept slipping all across the floor, they had to keep wiping the floor down, I was just a dripping mess.”
Oliver was a painter and decorator at the time and saw it as an easy way to make money on the side. The side gig turned into a full time job after he started dating his pornstar girlfriend Sophie Anderson who joined ‘forces personally and professionally’.
However, Damian expressed regret for pursuing an adult content career, and wonders how his life would have been different if he had stayed in football. He said:
“When I was at Crystal Palace, if I’d have stayed with them, then I could have been earning a lot more playing football. I used to fight as well, maybe that could have gone somewhere.
“I was good at both of those things, but being a porn star, I thought that would be just as good. But it’s not as good as people think.”