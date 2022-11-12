Former Crystal Palace man who quit football and became a porn star admits job isn’t as fun as expected

A former footballer who now works in the porn industry has spoken out about his first experience in the shoot and admitted that it isn’t as much fun as people think.

Damian Oliver, a former Crystal Palace academy player who spent time in prison before pursuing a career in porn, has opened up about his six-hour-long shoot, which only netted him £150.

Oliver admitted on the Anything Goes with James English podcast that his first shoot four years ago was a “horrible” experience. He said:

“That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary – I’ve got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f***ing.”

“It was like laminate flooring, and I was butt-naked and sweating, and I was slipping in my own sweat.