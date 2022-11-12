Granit Xhaka forced off in early substitution with World Cup looming

Granit Xhaka was forced into an early substitution in Arsenal’s evening clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

His issue was unclear as to why he went down in the opening minutes of the match. He then signalled to the bench to make the change and was consequently replaced by Fabio Vieira.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental to Arsenal’s outstanding run of form this season and the club will be top of the Premier League table over the World Cup and Christmas period, following Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Brentford.

Xhaka has become a fan-favourite again at the Emirates despite his relationship breakdown with the supporters before losing his captaincy under Unai Emery.

Injuries a concern as World Cup looms

The Gunners have several key players heading to Qatar to represent their national team’s including Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Xhaka – who will now be in a race for fitness to make Switzerland’s first fixture against Cameroon on November 24.