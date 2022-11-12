Journalist Pete O’Rourke is excited at the prospect of Leeds United signing Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

The left-back has just been named in Portugal’s 26-man squad to travel to Qatar for the forthcoming World Cup. He has been a key player for both his national side and Dortmund in recent years.

According to Team Talk, Leeds are aiming to reinforce the position after Junior Firpo has struggled to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. The Spaniard also sustained a lengthy injury that kept him out of action for several matches.

Jesse Marsch has eyed the Dortmund defender as a suitable option to fill the role, especially for handling the hectic schedule when club football resumes in late December.

Pete O’Rourke weighs in

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke weighed in on the probability of a deal materialising. He said: “I think he would be a huge upgrade for Leeds at left-back, which has been a real problem position for them for the last couple of seasons.

“If they’re able to lure Raphael Guerreiro to Elland Road, I think it’d be a real coup for the club.”

The transfer window will open on January 1, 2023.