Man City vs Brentford team news: Haaland and other big stars return for the hosts

Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad in the Premier League’s early Saturday kick-off as the reigning champions look to go top of the league before the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sits in second place behind Arsenal and if the Gunners fail to beat Wolves on Saturday night and Man City win, then the Manchester club will go into the break on top of the standings.

City have won their last three games in a row in the Premier League but it has been hard work for the defending champions of late.

Last time out Guardiola’s side needed a last-minute winner from Erling Haaland to save the day against Fulham and the Spaniard has made several changes for today’s clash from the game midweek in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

City have brought in Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Akanji De Bruyne, Silva, Foden and the main man, Erling Haaland, for today’s clash at the Etihad – which is the Norwegian striker’s first start in the Premier League since October 22.

? TEAM NEWS ? XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis #ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/KjrbnIzIZ4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 12, 2022

As for Brentford, the Bees haven’t won any of their last four matches but remain nicely placed in the league table, sitting in eleventh.

Last weekend the London club had their own last-minute drama as they were denied a win over Nottingham Forest due to an own goal. That will be seen as a blow by manager Thomas Frank but could make a big statement by getting a result today at the Etihad.

The Danish coach has made three changes from the Forest draw with Zanka, Onyeka and the Bees’ top scorer, Ivan Toney, returning for the away side.