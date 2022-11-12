Managers would love a shot at West Ham job with Moyes under ‘huge’ pressure

According to journalist Dean Jones, David Moyes is under “huge” pressure at West Ham.

The Scotsman has been in charge of the Hammers since December 2019, and despite a successful season last year, his long-term future at the club is in doubt following a poor start to this season.

West Ham have lost four of their last 5 games as they sit 16th on the table on 14 points, just one point more than 18th place Nottingham Forest. They were also knocked out of the League cup on penalties by Blackburn Rovers.

He was fully backed by the owners in the summer transfer window, spending close to £160 million on players like Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca, but the results have been hugely disappointing.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan claimed a few days ago that Moyes’ job is not under jeopardy and that the owners ‘one hundred per cent support the manager’. But journalist Dean Jones thinks otherwise.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the thing that Moyes has struggled with is getting the most out of players like Paqueta and Scamacca.

“Those attacking signings were supposed to help him, but it doesn’t seem to have really helped him.

“If anything, Moyes is probably under more pressure now than he has been for any period during his time at West Ham. The fans are certainly getting a bit restless.

“The other way to look at this is that this would be one of the most sought-after jobs in management. Given what we’ve seen Moyes achieve in the past couple of years, the fanbase and stadium, there will be other managers out there that would love a go at this job.

“I can see why the temptation will be there, but I think he just really has to have a good result this weekend because if this result goes against him, I do think there’ll be a lot of disharmony.”

And after today’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of a vulnerable Leicester City will increase the pressure on the former Manchester United manager. If Moyes survives the sacking this week, he will have the World Cup break to regroup and restrategise and help the team regain their form.