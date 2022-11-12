West Ham boss David Moyes says star man Jarrod Bowen hasn’t been good enough so far this season to earn an England place and he knows it.

The Hammers squad as a whole are struggling to hit the high standards they set for themselves last season and Bowen’s performance have definitely dropped off from his stunning 2021/22 campaign – which earned him an England call up.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke about the forward and the England squad during his pre-Leicester press conference and said that Bowen simply hasn’t been good enough to make the plane to Qatar and he knows it.

Moyes stated about the Hammers star: “We had big hopes for Jarrod, that he might creep into the team, but he will be the first to admit that his form has got to be up and he has got to play very well, like he did last year.

“We got a great thrill out of Jarrod being an England international. It’s Jarrod who does it not us, but we got a great thrill out of him becoming an international player.”