Neville, Wright and Keane predict winners of the World Cup with all going for different nations

The World Cup is just over a week away and the feeling of football’s biggest tournament is starting to hit fans and pundits alike.

Squad lists are being released, tournament brackets are being drawn up, and predictions are being publicised from some of the game’s most notable figures.

Three of those in England are Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright; who will be working with ITV for the tournament and the trio have now named who they think will win the tournament – with all three going for a different nation.

Neville, Wright and Keane predict winners of the World Cup

Former Man United defender and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, has gone with his heart and has picked England to win the tournament.

“I’m going to go for England! They’ve gone from the semi-final, final, runner-up and now they are going to go one more,” Neville said via the Daily Mirror.

“I think they are on a growth over the last few years and I don’t buy into this idea that the Nation League’s performance is them.”

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has gone down the romantic route and has picked Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the tournament.

“Argentina – just coming off the back of winning the Copa America last year, it’s a fantastic squad and it might be the last World Cup for Messi,” Wright said.

“They can play beautiful attacking football but they also know how to really grind out results when needed.”

Man United legend and Sky Sports pundit, Roy Keane, has played it safe and has backed tournament favourites Brazil to go all the way in Qatar.

“It’s going to be hard to stop Brazil,” Keane said.

“Brazil have such great strength in depth at the moment and some real quality players across the squad.”