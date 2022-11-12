Newcastle lead a deflated Chelsea 1-0 through Joe Willock’s strike

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are leading Chelsea 1-0 at St James’ Park thanks to a superb finish from Joe Willock. 

The Magpies had heavily dominated the second half before the opening goal and looked the better side throughout the match.

Miguel Almiron looked like he was going to strike at Edouard Mendy before Willock jumped onto the loose touch and placed it into the corner. Take a look at the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Managers would love a shot at West Ham job with Moyes under ‘huge’ pressure
Arsenal confirmed starting 11 vs Wolves: Gunners look to extend lead to five points
Arsenal statistic makes for worrying viewing ahead of international break

Newcastle will be third-placed in the league of they are able to see out the lead in front of their home crowd.

Eddie Howe has just been named Premier League’s October Manager of the Month whilst Almiron was awarded Player of the Month.

More Stories Chelsea Eddie Howe Graham Potter Joe Willock Newcastle United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.