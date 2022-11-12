Newcastle United are leading Chelsea 1-0 at St James’ Park thanks to a superb finish from Joe Willock.

The Magpies had heavily dominated the second half before the opening goal and looked the better side throughout the match.

Miguel Almiron looked like he was going to strike at Edouard Mendy before Willock jumped onto the loose touch and placed it into the corner. Take a look at the goal below:

WHAT A STRIKE!! ? JOE WILLOCKKKKKK ? pic.twitter.com/A1Jj5HhMEF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

Newcastle will be third-placed in the league of they are able to see out the lead in front of their home crowd.

Eddie Howe has just been named Premier League’s October Manager of the Month whilst Almiron was awarded Player of the Month.