Newcastle ready to sell defender in January as they look to further strengthen squad

Newcastle United will listen to offers for Matt Ritchie in January as they look to raise cash for further spending during the winter transfer window.

Ritchie has been on the periphery of the Newcastle squad ever since Eddie Howe’s arrival and has seen his importance to the Magpies dwindle from years prior.

The 33-year-old has only played twice for the Magpies this season, once in the League Cup, and the other was a one-minute cameo in a league game against Wolves.

Ritchie is out of contract at Newcastle next summer and instead of losing him for free then, the Premier League club will accept any bids in January for the left-back, with Howe already having given the green light for the plan, reports Football Insider.

Ritchie has been at Newcastle since 2016 and was part of the team that guided the Tyneside club back to the Premier League in 2017.

The 33-year-old has played 190 games for the Magpies in all competions so far, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 33.

It will be a sad day for Newcastle fans when the left-back leaves the club but it is, unfortunately, a sacrifice that has to be made for the Tyneside club’s new ambitions, as the Magpies’ owners will be backing Howe again during the winter window.