Porn star offered Russian international ’16-hour sex marathon’ if he scored 5 goals

Former Dynamo Moscow forward Aleksandr Kokorin was once offered a ’16 hour sex session’ by a Russian porn star.

Alina Yeremenko, who goes by the stage name Alina Henessy made the offer to Kokorin while he was playing for Dynamo Moscow in 2015.

When Russia Eurosport asked her to rate Russian footballers out of ten, including former Arsenal player Andrey Arshavin, the image of Kokorin caught her eye. She gave Kokorin 10/10 and when told that the player is struggling to get goals on the pitch, she sent him a special message for him. She said:

“If before the end of the championship [Russian Super League] Alexander Kokorin scores five goals, I promise to hold a 16-hour sex marathon with him as a thank you.”

There were 10 games left in the season but the player only managed to score once after that. He finished the season with 10 goals in 39 apps that season. He went on to play for Dynamo Moscow for one more year before signing for Zenit with whom he won the Russia Cup and Russian Super League.

He is currently on loan from Serie A club Fiorentina to Aris Limassol in Cyprus and has four goals in nine games after failing to score in Italy.