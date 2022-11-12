Reece James appears to have fired a dig at England manager Gareth Southgate on Ivan Toney’s Instagram post.



Toney continued his fine form this season by netting a brace against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. His goals secured Brentford a crucial three points in an emphatic finish for the Bees.

The forward made headlines this week after being a notable omission from Southgate’s 26-man England squad to travel to Qatar and compete at the World Cup. He has scored 10 goals this season and is third in the race for the Golden Boot award, above the likes of Mohamed Salah, Gabriel Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo, but was not deemed in-form enough to play for the Three Lions this winter.

His ‘blocking out the noise’ celebration was taken as a jab at Southgate.

Reece James backs Toney

When Toney shared a picture of his celebration to Instagram, the Chelsea right-back left an interesting comment, take a look below: