Roberto Carlos calls for Southgate to start 24-year-old star and says he would play for Brazil

Brazil legend and World Cup winner Roberto Carlos has been speaking about the England national team and has called for Gareth Southgate to start a player he believes would play for his own country and World Cup favourites, Brazil.

That is, of course, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold, whose attacking qualities warrant the 24-year-old a place in the England first 11 says the former Real Madrid star.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Carlos praised the Liverpool player and when speaking about the right-back starting for the Three Lions, he said: “He has to be there – because he’s among the best ones.”

Carlos then went on to say that both Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane would get into the Brazil team, which is a big compliment, given that the South Americans are favourites to lift the World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazilian said: ‘Kane is a good player too. You have a good team, not just in terms of names but in terms of players who have trained well and are ready to play at a World Cup – or to play for the Brazilian national team.

‘I’d say those two [Kane and Alexander-Arnold], but there are more. There’s a lot of quality [in the team]. You have a lot of quality.’

Although there is no doubt about Harry Kane’s position in the England team, there is a lot surrounding Alexander-Arnold.

There was even a debate about whether the Liverpool star would even be in the squad before Reece James got injured as Southgate is more of a pragmatic coach.

The 24-year-old is, without a doubt, England’s most talented full-back but whether Southgate adheres to Carlos’ advice remains to be seen.