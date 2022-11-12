Saudi deal imminent at Newcastle as photos emerge from St. James’ Park

A new sponsor for Newcastle United could be announced imminently if the latest set of photos emerging from St. James’ Park are anything to go by.

People who look like they are from an Airline company were spotted taking part in a photo shoot at the Newcastle stadium during the week and the electronic advertising boards inside St. James’ Park were spotted displaying the words “Fly Saudia” on Friday afternoon.

Many expected deals like this to be done since the takeover, as this is a path Manchester City walked down after their new owners arrived back in 2008, teaming up with companies from Abu Dhabi.

Deals such as this with lucrative sponsors will be used to boost commercial revenue at the Premier League club, which in turn, will allow Newcastle to spend more under the new financial fair play rules that come into effect from next season onwards.

The photos can be seen below.