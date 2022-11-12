Jesse Marsch has been called out for his ‘terrible’ celebrations this season, which have been captured on camera.

The footage that Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams called him out for was his classic hand waving at Liverpool following that famous 2-1 victory at Anfield, which the squad had clearly seen.

Despite the fact that the manager was under great pressure at the time and the win against Liverpool was a huge result, Adams admitted that the celebration was “honestly terrible” from the gaffer, who clearly has a great bond with his squad.

In a recent YouTube interview with Men In Blazers, Adams commented on the celebration footage that everyone in the squad has seen. He said:

“I have seen it.”

“I have no explanation for it. Can’t defend it, can’t root for it. I have no idea what it was, that was just honestly terrible.”

The chemistry in this team is at an all-time high, thanks in large part to the previous two victories. The away win against Liverpool seems to have brought new life into the side leading to back-to-back wins in the Premier League. They are currently playing Spurs and are leading 3-2 away. A point or all 3 points away at Spurs will be a massive result for Jesse Marsch and his men.

And the players will surely not mind seeing another ‘terrible’ celebration if it means going into the World Cup break with 3 more points and out of the danger zone at the bottom of the table.