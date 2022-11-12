Tottenham to offer big money contract to star Conte deems instrumental to his team

Tottenham are set to open talks with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over a new deal after the Danish international’s impressive start to the season.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025 but is set to add more years through an extension which will also see the midfield star receive a pay rise and move into the London club’s second bracket of earners, reports Football Insider.

Hojbjerg’s current deal, signed when he joined from Southampton for £15m in the summer of 2020, is said to be worth around £5million-a-year, or £95,000-a-week, states the report.

The Dane has made an impressive start to the current campaign and is a player Tottenham manager Antonio Conte regards as instrumental to his team.

Hojbjerg has played in every game he has been available for this season for Tottenham and his performances have stepped up further from last year.

The Danish international has been one of Spurs’ best players and has started to add goals to his overall game.

It is not a surprise that Conte wants to reward the 27-year-old for his efforts as the midfielder will likely sign the new deal when it is offered.