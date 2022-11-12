Video: Brentford’s Ivan Toney shows Southgate what he is missing with goal vs Man City

Ivan Toney has given Brentford the lead over Man City at the Etihad and has responded perfectly to being left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The Bees have been the better of the two teams in the opening part of the match and the London side missed two really good chances just before scoring the opening goal of the game.

That goal came after Ben Mee latched onto a long free-kick from David Raya and it was Toney who was free in the box to meet the defender’s header to make it 1-0 to Brentford and respond perfectly to missing out on the World Cup.

What a stellar start for the Bees!! Ivan Toney puts Brentford 1-0 up against Man City away from home!! ?#EPL pic.twitter.com/MkN1KcDyw1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 12, 2022