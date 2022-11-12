Video: Darwin Nunez scores the perfect first time volley to restore Liverpool’s lead

Darwin Nunez has just scored an amazing first time volley from close range to restore Liverpool’s lead.
Following a Liverpool attack, the ball fell to Harvey Elliot, who provided the perfect cross for Nunez, who launched a first-time volley past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.
The assist by the teenager is as good as that goal.
Watch the goal below:
LIVERPOOL 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON
? 22' Darwin Núñez (#LFC)pic.twitter.com/A02eV2p6Ot
— All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) November 12, 2022
Footage via Bein Sports
Just a thing of beauty.
Darwin Núñez gives Liverpool the 2-1 lead.
? @USA_Network#MyPLMorning | #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/AXXa1Y7vip
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 12, 2022