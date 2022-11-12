Video: Darwin Nunez scores the perfect first time volley to restore Liverpool’s lead

Darwin Nunez has just scored an amazing first time volley from close range to restore Liverpool’s lead.

Following a Liverpool attack, the ball fell to Harvey Elliot, who provided the perfect cross for Nunez, who launched a first-time volley past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

The assist by the teenager is as good as that goal.

