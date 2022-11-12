Video: Everton players and fans clash after Bournemouth thrashing – fans throw Iwobi’s shirt back at him

Alex Iwobi had his shirt thrown back at him by a fan after Everton were thrashed by Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Everton lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in what was their second defeat at the Vitality in four days having lost 4-1 in the Carabao Cup midweek.

The travelling supporters were left furious at the team after the final whistle and they made their feelings known when Everton players went over to applaud them, leading to some unpleasant scenes.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was seen arguing with a number of supporters at the side of the pitch. While Alex Iwobi who had tossed his shirt into the stands for the supporters saw the fans throw it back at him as they refused to sympathise with the team after seeing yet another poor performance.

Everton fans are NOT happy ? pic.twitter.com/3nYqP35WMd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

Commentating live on Sky Sports, Jeff Stelling said (via Goodison News):

“The fans are unhappy. Look at the security presence of those fans, as the players and the manager go across to them and the Everton travelling support are extremely unhappy.

“All sorts of scenes you can see there. Jordan Pickford turns his back, shirts are being flung at the players onto the pitch, these are very unsavoury scenes as far as Everton are concerned.

“The stewards are trying to control things. Frank Lampard across with his players. Jordan Pickford you can see is shrugging his shoulders but he must understand their frustration. Beaten 4-1 in midweek, back to full strength today with the exception of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, beaten 3-0 today.

“They’ve not scored in the last four away Premier League games. Listen to the jeers in the background. Everton fans are absolutely in despair, they are furious as well. Look at the faces of the players, they look shocked don’t they.

“And you can see what they [the fans] think. Arms folded, abuse thrown, they’re having their say after a 3-0 defeat has left them fourth from bottom.”