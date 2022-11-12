Video: Instant response from Southampton as Che Adams equalises from a brilliant Ward-Prowse free-kick

Southampton have responded immediately after going a goal down to Liverpool thanks to a Che Adams goal.
This time from a Southampton freekick. Set piece specialist Ward-Prowse whipped a stunning cross in which was headed in by Che Adams.
There is nothing the keeper could have done about that one.
Watch the equaliser below:
WHAT A RESPONSE.
Che Adams evens the match just minutes after Liverpool's goal.
? @USA_Network#MyPLMorning | #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/XaEtz5ihVf
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 12, 2022
LIVERPOOL 1-1 SOUTHAMPTON
? 9' Che Adams (#SaintsFC)pic.twitter.com/GDCpATJosB
— All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) November 12, 2022
Footage via Bein Sports