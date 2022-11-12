Video: Instant response from Southampton as Che Adams equalises from a brilliant Ward-Prowse free-kick

Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton have responded immediately after going a goal down to Liverpool thanks to a Che Adams goal.

This time from a Southampton freekick. Set piece specialist Ward-Prowse whipped a stunning cross in which was headed in by Che Adams.

There is nothing the keeper could have done about that one.

Watch the equaliser below:

 

 

Footage via Bein Sports

More Stories Che Adams James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.