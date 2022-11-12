Video: Leeds took the lead three times, and Spurs leveled the match three times before scoring the winner in a thriller

It has been a Premier League classic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The seven-goal thriller has seen Leeds United take the lead thrice with Spurs responding each time before scoring a winner with just minutes left in the game.

Summerville gave Leeds the lead after a lovely show of strength and pass from Brenden Aaronson which was slotted in by the Dutchman.

It may be the fall, but Summerville is HEATING UP! Leeds lead at Tottenham. ?

It may be the fall, but Summerville is HEATING UP! Leeds lead at Tottenham.

But 15 minutes later Harry Kane equalised for Spurs with a lovely bit of control and finish but the goal was a rather controversial one with Leeds goalkeeper looked to have been fouled by Clemen Lenglet but the referee thought otherwise awarding the goal.

But just before the half-time whistle, Leeds got their lead back thanks to a goal from Rodrigo which saw boos ring around the stadium as the whistle blew.

Six minutes into the second half and Ben Davies equalised again for Tottenham with a shot from distance which somehow squirmed in through Meslier.

The last 15 minutes is where the game became lively again with Leeds taking the lead again for the third time in the game. Rodrigo scored his second of the night with a brilliant finish and it looked like this might end up being the winner for Jesse Marsch’s team.

But Spurs had other plans. Rodrigo Bentancur who has been the hero for Spurs quite a few times lately was at it again. Just 5 minutes after Leeds’ scored, the Uruguayan scored with a low drive that took a deflection off Ayling going past the keeper making it 3-3. And two minutes later he scored his second and Spurs’ fourth from a Kulusevski assist which ended up being the winner for Antonio Conte’s team.

Leeds took the lead three times, and Tottenham have leveled the match three times!

So many goals.. But this time it's Bentancur with his second goal in 2:16 to give Tottenham the lead!

The drama wasn’t over just yet as Leeds United’s Tyler Adams was shown the red card with the away team finishing the game with 10 men.

Despite the result, it was an incredible effort from Leeds who will perhaps feel some decisions did not go against them especially the Kane equaliser.