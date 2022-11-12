(Video) Martin Odegaard nets brace and doubles Arsenal’s lead against Wolves

Martin Odegaard has made it 2-0 to Arsenal with an impressive strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

The Norweigan opened the scoring shortly after the interval after a dominant first half display from the Gunners. Watch the captain’s goal below:

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC! ? It's Odegaard again! ? pic.twitter.com/IuIIpQXhOT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

His second goal all but secured the win for Arsenal, as well as extended their lead on top of the Premier League table to five points following Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Brentford earlier today.

They will remain league leaders over the World Cup and Christmas period and will face West Ham on Boxing Day when club football resumes.