(Video) Martin Odegaard nets brace and doubles Arsenal’s lead against Wolves

Martin Odegaard has made it 2-0 to Arsenal with an impressive strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening. 

The Norweigan opened the scoring shortly after the interval after a dominant first half display from the Gunners. Watch the captain’s goal below:

His second goal all but secured the win for Arsenal, as well as extended their lead on top of the Premier League table to five points following Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Brentford earlier today.

They will remain league leaders over the World Cup and Christmas period and will face West Ham on Boxing Day when club football resumes.

