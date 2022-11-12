(Video) Martin Odegaard puts Arsenal 1-0 ahead in quest to go five points clear

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Martin Odegaard has opened the scoring at the Molineux to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

After a lacklustre first half from both sides, the Gunners have taken the lead. If they see out the win, they will go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as well as secure the top spot over the World Cup and Christmas period.

Mikel Arteta will have known heading into tonight’s match that capitalising on Manchester City’s loss was crucial for Arsenal’s pursuit of the league title and the Norweigan netting his fifth goal has significantly boosted their chances.

 

 

 

Wolves continue in their struggles as they sit rock bottom of the table.

 

