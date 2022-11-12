(Video) Referee appears to push Christian Pulisic amid hectic finale of Newcastle clash

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The referee of Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea this evening, Robert Jones, appeared to push Christian Pulisic in the closing stages of the game.

It was a fiery end to the match as tensions rose between both sets of players whilst Chelsea chased an equaliser.

Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles were all booked in the nine added minutes of injury time, the latter was not even on the pitch for his booking and was shown the yellow card after pushing Marc Cucurella as he attempted to take a throw-in.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Crystal Palace man who quit football and became a porn star admits job isn’t as fun as expected
Chelsea winless in five league games – is Graham Potter in trouble already?
(Video) Newcastle lead a deflated Chelsea 1-0 through Joe Willock’s strike

Whilst another altercation brewed, Pulisic looked to get involved before being pushed away by the referee. Watch the footage below:

 

More Stories Chelsea Christian Pulisic Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.