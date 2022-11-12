(Video) Referee appears to push Christian Pulisic amid hectic finale of Newcastle clash

The referee of Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea this evening, Robert Jones, appeared to push Christian Pulisic in the closing stages of the game.

It was a fiery end to the match as tensions rose between both sets of players whilst Chelsea chased an equaliser.

Nick Pope, Sean Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles were all booked in the nine added minutes of injury time, the latter was not even on the pitch for his booking and was shown the yellow card after pushing Marc Cucurella as he attempted to take a throw-in.

Whilst another altercation brewed, Pulisic looked to get involved before being pushed away by the referee. Watch the footage below: