Video: Roberto Firmino scores a lovely header to give Liverpool the lead vs Southampton

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Roberto Firmino gives Liverpool the lead over Southampton inside 6 minutes and has responded perfectly to being left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Liverpool won a freekick which was taken by Andy Robertson and headed in brilliantly by the Liverpool forward. The delicacy of the header is what makes the goal so aesthetically pleasing to see.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.