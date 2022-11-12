Video: Roberto Firmino scores a lovely header to give Liverpool the lead vs Southampton

Roberto Firmino gives Liverpool the lead over Southampton inside 6 minutes and has responded perfectly to being left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad.
Liverpool won a freekick which was taken by Andy Robertson and headed in brilliantly by the Liverpool forward. The delicacy of the header is what makes the goal so aesthetically pleasing to see.
Watch the goal below:
LIVERPOOL 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON
? 6' Roberto Firmino (#LFC)pic.twitter.com/WvjbhbfdBU
— All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) November 12, 2022
It's Liverpool EARLY!
A wonderful header from Roberto Firmino gives them the lead.
? @USA_Network#MyPLMorning | #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/4tuBZMxKn6
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 12, 2022