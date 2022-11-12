Video: Zaha’s penalty miss vs Nottingham is one of the worst you’ll see this season

Wilfried Zaha missed a shocking penalty for Crystal Palace against Nottingham Forest.

Zaha won the penalty by turning Worrall brilliantly with the defender forced to grab him by the waist resulting in a foul. But it turned out to be a waste of an opportunity after Zaha’s poor effort from the spot saw the ball go far wide.

Watch the shocking penalty below:

41' Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to convert the penalty kick. His shot goes just wide of the left post.#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/9ANqn3ZLNk — zack? FAST GOALS (@GoalsZack) November 12, 2022

footage via Bein Sports