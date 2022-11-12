Video: Zaha’s penalty miss vs Nottingham is one of the worst you’ll see this season

Wilfried Zaha missed a shocking penalty for Crystal Palace against Nottingham Forest.

Zaha won the penalty by turning Worrall brilliantly with the defender forced to grab him by the waist resulting in a foul. But it turned out to be a waste of an opportunity after Zaha’s poor effort from the spot saw the ball go far wide. 

Watch the shocking penalty below:

 

footage via Bein Sports

 

 

