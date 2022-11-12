Newcastle United have set their sights on West Ham’s young defender Harrison Ashby and will pursue the player in the January transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which also confirmed that the Magpies were pushing to sign Ashby over the summer before a deal failed to materialise.

Eddie Howe will now work to finally oversee a deal for the 20-year-old, who has already made several senior appearances for the Irons.

Newcastle’s form could attract Ashby

The youngster may be more attracted to the project at Newcastle given their remarkable form this season. This time last year, the club looked set to be relegated from the division, now they’re fourth-placed in the league table and above the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Ashby would rival the in-form Kieran Trippier for the right-back position but may be awarded more chances to prove himself in the first team. David Moyes, however, is likely reluctant to let the young prospect leave.