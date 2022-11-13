13-goal forward says ‘it would be an honour’ for him to play for Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from the Netherlands in recent months.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs recently, and the player has now revealed that it would be an honour for him to play for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Speaking to NOS, the talented attacker has revealed that the time is right for him to make the step up in his career and a move at the end of the season would benefit his development and help him grow as a player.

He said: “I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to take that next step.

“Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best.”

Gakpo has been one of the most efficient attackers in European football over the past year and he scored 21 goals and picked up 15 assists across all competitions last year.

The PSV Eindhoven star has been in red-hot form this season as well and he has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name across all competitions.

There is no doubt that the Dutch international has the potential to thrive in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are encouraged to make a move for him after his comments.

Both clubs could use a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front three and Gakpo seems like an ideal fit for them.

The player has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2026 and they could demand a premium for services. PSV are under no pressure to cash in on the player just yet and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.