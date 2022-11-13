Alejandro Garnacho’s last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage for Manchester United is eerily similar to a goal scored by a young Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 18-year-old secured all three points for the Red Devils against Fulham in the final Premier League match before the World Cup kicks off.

Garnacho was substituted into the game for Anthony Martial in the second half shortly after United had conceded an equaliser through former player Daniel James.

The youngster played with confidence and looked a threat every time he touched the ball for United, before emphatically winning the match in the 93rd-minute.

Garnacho and Ronaldo produce same finish

The strike looks remarkably similar to a finish by Ronaldo in February 2007, against the same team and at the same stadium, to make it 2-1 to the Reds. Watch the footage below: