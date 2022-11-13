Arsenal now have a huge opportunity in this season’s Premier League title race, and you get the sense that they can’t afford to let it slip.

The Gunners will be as surprised as anyone to be top of the league with a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s side a few years ahead of schedule following their flying start to the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s eighteen years since they last lifted the Premier League trophy, back in the days of Thierry Henry and the Invincibles, and they’ve not even been regulars in the top four in the last few years.

With Man City not quite at their best so far this term, and with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all in transition, there might not be a better time for Arsenal to really go for this trophy – their rivals surely won’t be this far behind them for long.

Now is not the time for Arsenal to be too careful with money, or too long-term in their thinking. While the project of Arteta and Edu is clearly working well, there must also be room to adapt to their new circumstances, and some short-term needs will also need to be addressed if they are to remain top of the table.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested via his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Arsenal will be busy with one or two signings this January, depending on the opportunities that arise, but we’ve suggested three names that could really do the job of turning this team from outsiders into genuine favourites…

Mykhaylo Mudryk

A stylish young attacking player enjoying a superb season with Shakhtar Donetsk, there seems to be genuine and growing interest from Arsenal in Mykhaylo Mudryk ahead of January.

Romano has told CaughtOffside that Arsenal remain in contact over a potential deal, though it’s not likely to be easy to get the Ukraine international in on the cheap, with other clubs also interested.

Still, Mudryk looks like exactly what Arsenal need up front, where they have been lacking goals. Midfielder Martin Odegaard is currently their top scorer in the league, with Gabriel Jesus on a lengthy goal drought.

Romano also believes Arsenal would be a great next move for Mudryk, saying: “I think Arsenal is the perfect place for him: Premier League, ambitious project, young players and excellent manager/board.”

Jonathan David

Another top young attacking player, Jonathan David has been prolific in front of goal for Lille this season, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Romano has recently revealed to us that Arsenal, along with Tottenham, held an interest in David before they moved for alternative targets who were more proven in the Premier League.

Now, however, there can surely be no argument against investing in the Canada international, who looks more of an out-and-out goal-scorer than Jesus, and who could in fact be the perfect partner for the Brazil international.

If Arsenal had the likes of Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Mudryk and David to choose from in the second half of the season, there would be no doubt they’d have to be taken seriously as a force in this year’s title race.

Danilo

And finally, Arsenal’s strength this season has been their defence, with only 11 goals conceded in the Premier League so far – the joint-best record in the top flight.

Arsenal’s depth at the back is pretty good, but how about the players who do all the hard work in front of that back four? One imagines they’d be in serious trouble if Thomas Partey was out for any significant period.

Danilo looks a top young talent in that position after impressing with Palmeiras, and he’s another that Romano has named as a player AFC admire.

We know that Arsenal view this as a position they’re light in, as they worked on signing Douglas Luiz on Deadline Day, only for the move to fall through. He’s recently signed a new contract with Aston Villa, but Danilo looks a fine alternative.

