The penultimate Premier League fixture before the World Cup sees Brighton & Hove Albion host Aston Villa at the Amex on Sunday, November 13.

Brighton are in remarkable form so far this season and currently sit seventh-placed in the league table, but can go above Liverpool and Manchester United with a win today. The Red Devils then kick off at 4.30 pm.

The Seagulls are on the back of a triumphant 3-1 midweek win against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, securing their place in the next stage of the competition. Their last league action was a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that followed their 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea. Take a look at their lineup below:

Aston Villa team news

Today marks Unai Emery third game in charge of the Villans. His first match was a statement win against Manchester United at Villa Park that ended the side’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

On Thursday evening, Erik ten Hag’s team sought their revenge and completed a 4-2 triumph in the clubs’ League Cup meeting.

Emery will be keen on securing three points and giving the Villa fans a positive result to finish the first half of the campaign. Take a look at how they line up below: