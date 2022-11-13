Manchester United could reignite their interest in Barcelona star with Spanish club looking to sell

Barcelona are looking to sell Manchester United transfer target Sergino Dest during the summer transfer window next year.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer transfer window that Manchester United were considering making a move for Barcelona defender Dest.

With United unable to move on Aaron Wan-Bissaka they opted against a move, but a fresh report from SPORT has confirmed that Barcelona are looking to sell Dest in the summer, who is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Milan, of course, could look to buy Dest permanently, but the American full-back has only managed five league appearances for the club, so he may consider his options at the end of the season.

Dest has also worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so their relationship could be a big factor in influencing his decision, if Manchester United do decide to reignite their interest in Dest.

If they are still considering a move for a right-back, then Dest could be a pretty straightforward transfer if he wants a reunion with his former manager.