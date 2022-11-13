Bath City FC release new statement on Alex Fletcher as club keeps in “daily contact” with his parents

Bath City FC have released an official statement regarding the condition of Alex Fletcher after his recent horrific head injury.

The 23-year-old remains in intensive care, but Bath say, after daily contact with the player’s parents, that there are some positive signs of progress.

See below for their statement…

An update on Alex Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/FKdgIAfFnU — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) November 13, 2022

It reads: “Alex remains in a critical condition in intensive care but is starting to show small signs of improvement. The care and treatment he is receiving from the doctors and nurses is beyond words, and the love, support, and messages of goodwill that the whole football world has sent to Alex has been completely overwhelming.

“We sincerely thank each and everyone for sending them and we pray that Alex will continue to make progress in the days ahead.”