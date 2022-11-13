Bath City FC release new statement on Alex Fletcher as club keeps in “daily contact” with his parents

Posted by

Bath City FC have released an official statement regarding the condition of Alex Fletcher after his recent horrific head injury.

The 23-year-old remains in intensive care, but Bath say, after daily contact with the player’s parents, that there are some positive signs of progress.

See below for their statement…

It reads: “Alex remains in a critical condition in intensive care but is starting to show small signs of improvement. The care and treatment he is receiving from the doctors and nurses is beyond words, and the love, support, and messages of goodwill that the whole football world has sent to Alex has been completely overwhelming.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Arsenal need these three January signings to make Premier League title dream a reality
Newcastle and West Ham send scouts to check on 22-yr-old midfielder
Arteta warned he may have made an “error” despite Arsenal going five points clear at the top

“We sincerely thank each and everyone for sending them and we pray that Alex will continue to make progress in the days ahead.”

More Stories Alex Fletcher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.