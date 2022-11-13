Bayern Munich defender’s heartwarming reaction to World Cup call-up

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has tweeted a heartwarming reaction to being named in Canada’s World Cup squad.

Davies is one of 26 Canadians that will travel to Qatar and feature for their national team at their first World Cup tournament in 36 years.

They will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in their quest to lift the trophy for the first time.

The 22-year-old has had a remarkable career so far; he started in Major League Soccer before making the move to the German giants in 2018. Since then he has won four Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, a Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup and has cemented his name on the Bayern teamsheet.

Davies reacts to call-up

The youngster posted an emotional reaction to the squad announcement on Twitter, acknowledging his childhood and how his story began. Take a look at the post below:

Davies was born in a refugee camp before moving to Canada in 2005. His achievements are even more remarkable when considering what he had to overcome to achieve his dream of being a professional footballer.

 

