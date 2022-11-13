Bruno Fernandes has spoken out on the controversies of the forthcoming World Cup that kicks off on November 20.

The Portugal international will be heading to the tournament to represent his national team along with club teammates Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Today was Manchester United’s final fixture before the prolonged international break. A last-gasp winner from 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho secured all three points for the Red Devils, but now, attention turns to Qatar.

This year’s World Cup has sparked ongoing criticism since the location was first announced in 2010. A notable difference is that the competition will take place midway through the season, in the winter, rather than the summer. However, more issues lie deeper below the surface.

Seven of the eight stadiums that will be in use have been built from scratch by migrant workers in extreme temperatures and conditions. Deaths to workers have been directly linked to the building of the stadiums, and The International Trade Union Confederation has estimated around 7,000 deaths have occurred in the lead-up to the tournament.

Qatar’s strict Sharia Law also means that any same-sex sexual activities can be punishable by several horrific actions, including seven years in jail and death by stoning. Several of the footballers involved as well as broadcasters, like Gary Lineker, have expressed their concerns regarding the laws on LGBT rights.

The laws are also incredibly harsh on the treatment of women; women do not have primary guardian rights for their children and require permission from a male guardian to study, get married, travel abroad, work in government jobs and receive forms of reproductive healthcare.

Whilst it is too late to reschedule the World Cup, conversations and protests will continue throughout the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes speaks out

Post-match, the 28-year-old addressed the situation on Sky Sports. He said: “Of course it’s strange [the World Cup starting next week]. It’s not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup. I think for everyone, players and fans, it’s not the best time. Kids will be at school, people will be working and the timings will not be the best for people to watch the games.

“We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.

“We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It’s for everyone, it doesn’t matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time. But for a World Cup it’s more than football, it’s a party for fans, players, something that’s a joy to watch, should be done in a better way.”