Bruno Fernandes’ stats since arriving in England make for impressive viewing

Bruno Fernandes marks his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester United today.

The midfielder has been an invaluable figure in the United squad and has regularly proven to be the glue that gels the team together.

He is a fan-favourite amomgst the Old Trafford faithful for his abilities across the pitch and his determination in terms of pressing, attacking and defending.

Whilst his numbers have fallen short of the mark by his standards lately, his presence is irreplaceable, and his statistics since joining only prove that further.

In his first full season as a Red, he netted 28 goals and 17 assists across all competitions – outstanding numbers for a midfielder.

A graph shown by Sky Sports today also details his impact on the club since his debut and his he ranks in comparison to the rest of the players in the league.

These Bruno stats ? So underrated and over hated. pic.twitter.com/i19bhOjQlj — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 13, 2022

Fernandes is heading to the World Cup

The 28-year-old has been called up to represent Portugal at the forthcoming World Cup tournament in Qatar, along with fellow club teammates Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo.