German outfit Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers and he has been quite impressive for the Championship outfit.

Morton is expected to return to his parent club next season, but he is unlikely to get regular first-time opportunities ahead of players like Thiago Alcântara and Fabinho.

The player impressed during his cameos in the cup games last season, and he has a big future ahead of him. However, he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

Reports claim that Dortmund are keeping tabs on the youngster and they could look to snap him up in the summer. The German club have a reputation of signing talented young players from England, and they have done so in the past with Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho.

Morton is highly rated at Anfield and it will be interesting to see if the club chiefs are willing to let him leave. Earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp labelled the midfielder as “incredible”.

On the other hand, they cannot give him first-team assurances either and therefore it could be a difficult situation for the player and club at the end of the season.