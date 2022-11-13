Chelsea eyeing 26-yr-old Premier League ace to address attacking woes

Chelsea are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney if reports are to be believed.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old striker is on Graham Potter’s radar as he looks to address Chelsea’s attacking woes.

The Blues are missing a reliable goalscoring presence on their side and Toney could prove to be a quality addition.

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona at the start of the season and he was expected to lead the line for the Blues this season. However, he has played just six league games, scoring once.

The likes of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are simply not prolific enough. That leaves Chelsea with Armando Broja, who has not had regular game time this season.

Signing a quality striker should be Chelsea’s top priority in the coming windows and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Brentford for Toney.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding this season and he has 11 goals and three assists to his name in the league.

He could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge if the Blues manage to pull off his signature. Toney is well-settled in the Premier League and he is unlikely to need a period of adaptation.

The Blues have been linked with Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leao as well, but Toney is likely to be a cheaper option. The player is reportedly valued at €50 million. The reported amount seems reasonable for a player of his quality and Chelsea certainly have the resources to afford him.