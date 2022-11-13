Chelsea join Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign young talent

Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment. The 17-year-old has become a regular in the Dortmund side, despite his age, and has already scored six times in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately for Borussia Dortmund, they often struggled to keep hold of some of their talented players, due to rarely pushing Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

Bayern themselves often look to poach some of Dortmund’s players, as we’ve seen with Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze.

Now, clubs in the Premier League are looking to test Dortmund, with Fichajes reporting that Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Moukoko.

Moukoko may look at what’s happened to Erling Haaland, who is excelling in the Premier League, and be looking to emulate that.

The Premier League is often an attractive prospect to any player in Europe, and with three of the biggest clubs in England looking to sign him, Moukoko might be tempted to make the switch.