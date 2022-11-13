Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives insight into what’s going wrong at Chelsea

Chelsea’s miserable run of form continued with a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United in yesterday’s final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

It’s not the start the club will have hoped for when they made the bold decision to replace the experienced and popular Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter earlier this season.

Potter did impressive work at previous club Brighton, but it seems he’s finding the step up to managing a team like Chelsea a big challenge, with the Blues now on a run of five league games without a win, and three defeats in a row in all competitions.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano suggested it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that this new project at Chelsea is taking some time to get off the ground.

The west London giants are under new ownership since Todd Boehly purchased the club earlier this year, and there’s been plenty of upheaval in other departments since then.

Discussing Chelsea’s struggles, Romano said: “Another poor result and performance for Chelsea yesterday, but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions about this new project just yet.

“All people at Chelsea know that this will take time. It takes time to bring in new ideas, new manager, new methods, and of course the new directors who will join the club in 2023… it’s part of the rebuilding.

“Everything is new at Chelsea, we’re only a few months into this new era. I think this World Cup break comes at a good time for them. It’s an opportunity to re-start, understand the new vision, and work hard for it.”