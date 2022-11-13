Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about the promise Graham Potter was made in his CFC interview

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was reportedly assured that he doesn’t need to make the top four in the Premier League this season in order to keep his job.

The Blues are not in a good position at the moment, going five games without a win in the Premier League, and losing their last three in a row in all competitions.

Potter looked a risky appointment when he was brought in from Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel, who had been hugely popular with the fans at Stamford Bridge.

It now isn’t looking too good for Potter, and some Chelsea fans surely won’t be too happy to hear that his position looks pretty safe due to Todd Boehly wanting to build a long-term project without the hiring and firing of the Roman Abramovich era, as per Ben Jacobs in the thread below…

More Stories / Latest News
Bielsa could be about to help Leeds sign a player once compared to Zidane
(Video) Danny Ings converts penalty to equalise for Aston Villa against Brighton
Playmaker will visit Palace in January ahead of Selhurst Park move

Chelsea may have been criticised for frequently changing their managers under Abramovich, but there’s no doubt it brought them a lot of success.

It might now be time for a different approach, but it clearly means many Chelsea fans are going to need to be patient, and that patience might be tested if these poor results and performances under Potter continue.

More Stories Graham Potter Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.