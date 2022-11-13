Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about the promise Graham Potter was made in his CFC interview

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was reportedly assured that he doesn’t need to make the top four in the Premier League this season in order to keep his job.

The Blues are not in a good position at the moment, going five games without a win in the Premier League, and losing their last three in a row in all competitions.

Potter looked a risky appointment when he was brought in from Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel, who had been hugely popular with the fans at Stamford Bridge.

It now isn’t looking too good for Potter, and some Chelsea fans surely won’t be too happy to hear that his position looks pretty safe due to Todd Boehly wanting to build a long-term project without the hiring and firing of the Roman Abramovich era, as per Ben Jacobs in the thread below…

Within this context, Potter is seen as a fit for an exciting yet 'risk-reward' period of further upheaval. He was told at interview the goal was top four this season but also reassured, providing progress is made, he wouldn't be sacked if it wasn't achieved. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 13, 2022

Chelsea may have been criticised for frequently changing their managers under Abramovich, but there’s no doubt it brought them a lot of success.

It might now be time for a different approach, but it clearly means many Chelsea fans are going to need to be patient, and that patience might be tested if these poor results and performances under Potter continue.