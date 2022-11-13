Chelsea consider two transfer targets as current player’s contract talks stall

Chelsea are reportedly keeping potential transfer targets in mind amid doubts over Mason Mount’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has been a key player for the Blues in recent years, and it would surely be wise for the club to tie him down to a new deal, but it seems it’s proving challenging.

According to the Telegraph, not much progress has been made on securing Mount’s future, and Chelsea are now looking at contingency plans in the form of Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Yeremi Pino of Villarreal.

These are two quality players who could surely strengthen this Chelsea squad, but one imagines keeping Mount would be the priority.

Still, it would also be fair to say that the Chelsea fanbase might be a little divided over what should be done with Mount.

The 23-year-old has had some fine moments in a Chelsea shirt, but his recent form has left a lot to be desired, and it might be worth thinking about bringing in an upgrade.

Chelsea fans might enjoy seeing this homegrown talent in the first-team, but sentiment mustn’t get in the way of the good of the team, and there could be better players out there for the west London giants.