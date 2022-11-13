Exclusive: Chelsea wanted transfer of Premier League full-back during the summer

Chelsea have been following Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters for some time, and he was one of their transfer targets in that position during the summer along with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing exclusively via CaughtOffside’s Substack, though his current update is that there are no talks ongoing over Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters has impressed at Southampton, having previously failed to make it as a youngster at Tottenham, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the 25-year-old move to a top club again.

Chelsea had a busy summer bringing in big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella, but it’s clear they still need more investment after a poor start to the season.

Graham Potter made a decent start when he replaced Thomas Tuchel, but his side are now one of the most out of form in the league, with two draws and three defeats in their last five league games.

Walker-Peters could be a useful addition to help improve things in the second half of the season, but it doesn’t necessarily look like something imminent for the time being.

“Kyle Walker-Peters was one of the right-backs on Chelsea’s list in the summer, alongside Denzel Dumfries,” Romano explained.

“The Southampton defender is a player they have been following for a long time but there are no negotiations or contacts ongoing, as of now.

2The situation is really quiet as things stand around Walker-Peters.”