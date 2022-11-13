Argentina striker could now be heading to Leeds United

Leeds United have reportedly entered the running for the potential transfer of Osasuna forward Chimy Avila.

The Argentine has six goals in 12 La Liga games this season, having already matched the tally he had in the entire of last season.

Sevilla are said to be interested in Avila, but it seems Leeds are now also stepping up their interest and could move into pole position to get the deal done.

Avila has a €30million release clause in his contract, and it’s thought that Leeds are weighing up offering around €22m, which is expected to be enough to make Osasuna think about selling.

Jesse Marsch’s side don’t look safe from a relegation battle this season, so a signing like this could be useful to help them in the second half of the campaign.