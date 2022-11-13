Concerning Harry Maguire statistic heading into World Cup

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Harry Maguire has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad to represent England at the forthcoming World Cup despite his lack of game time at Manchester United.

It’s no secret that Maguire has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag since his appointment and his omission from the starting lineup today means he will head to the tournament having made just one Premier League start in the past three months. He has accumulated just 280 league minutes in total.

The 29-year-old started United’s first two matches of the campaign, in which they conceded six goals. Ten Hag then opted for a partnership of summer signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, which proved to be a success.

When the Frenchman sustained an injury during the Red Devils’ clash with Chelsea, Victor Lindelof came next in the pecking order.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea join Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign young talent
(Video) Ings nets brace and puts Aston Villa in front at the Amex
Journalist gives exciting admission regarding Liverpool’s chances to sign Premier League midfielder

Southgate backs Maguire

Still, Southgate has instilled his trust in Maguire to perform at the tournament. The centre-back has been an invaluable player for the Three Lions in their previous two tournaments, World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020.

More Stories England Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Harry Maguire Manchester United World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.