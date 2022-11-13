Cristiano Ronaldo chats to Piers Morgan in “most explosive interview he’s ever given”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Piers Morgan in what has been described as his “most explosive interview” ever. 

Ronaldo has become embroiled in controversy between him, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this season. The Portuguese forward spent the majority of pre-season unavailable for the club and has since played a bit-part role.

Ronaldo refused to be brought onto the pitch in one game, before storming off down the tunnel.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it seems likely that his future will lie elsewhere, and he’s now been interviewed by Piers Morgan in what is described as his “most explosive interview ever, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United could reignite their interest in Barcelona star with Spanish club looking to sell
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Bruno Fernandes speaks out on World Cup controversies: “We want football to be for everyone”

It’s unclear what the interview is going to entail, but you’d imagine the conversation will be centred around his life at Manchester United this season.

Morgan has been vocally supportive of Ronaldo during this time, so it’s shaping up to be an exciting interview, with details released at 10pm on Sunday.

There’s no doubt Ronaldo has shown disrespect to Manchester United, but it will be interesting to hear his side of the story.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Piers Morgan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.