Cristiano Ronaldo chats to Piers Morgan in “most explosive interview he’s ever given”

Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Piers Morgan in what has been described as his “most explosive interview” ever.

Ronaldo has become embroiled in controversy between him, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this season. The Portuguese forward spent the majority of pre-season unavailable for the club and has since played a bit-part role.

Ronaldo refused to be brought onto the pitch in one game, before storming off down the tunnel.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it seems likely that his future will lie elsewhere, and he’s now been interviewed by Piers Morgan in what is described as his “most explosive interview ever, as seen in the tweet below.

BREAKING: I’ve interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo at length for my show ?@PiersUncensored? ….

It’s the most explosive interview he’s ever given. Stand by for news at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/oK7gSXF0Dg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2022

It’s unclear what the interview is going to entail, but you’d imagine the conversation will be centred around his life at Manchester United this season.

Morgan has been vocally supportive of Ronaldo during this time, so it’s shaping up to be an exciting interview, with details released at 10pm on Sunday.

There’s no doubt Ronaldo has shown disrespect to Manchester United, but it will be interesting to hear his side of the story.