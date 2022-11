Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei looks set to leave the club on loan in the January transfer window.

With the likes of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace, Ebiowei has struggled for game time since making the move from Derby.

Now, according to The Sun, he could be on his way back to the Championship in January.

The report claims Liam Rosenior is looking to sign Ebiowei on loan having worked with the winger during his time at Derby.