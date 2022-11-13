Dortmund CEO issues transfer update on Bellingham: “We can’t afford to have a fight financially”

It’s looking increasingly likely that Jude Bellingham will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer given the comments made by the club’s CEO.

Almost every major European club will try and pursue Bellingham summer; Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are some names in the race and actively monitoring the starlet’s situation.

At only 19, he is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in world football. Bellingham has impressed on nearly every stage possible, including the Bundesliga, Champions League and Euro 2020. He has been called up by Gareth Southgate to represent the Three Lions at his first World Cup tournament, which is likely the first of many.

Whilst Dortmund would love to keep the teenager, it was always expected that the England international would leave Germany after gaining valuable experience and game time. He has been at the club since 2020 and when he does leave, he’s expected to cost around £131.5 million.

Dortmund CEO has his say on Bellingham rumours

Hans-Joachim Watzke has addressed the situation surrounding a potential Bellingham departure. He told Bild TV (via Fabrizio Romano): “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave.

“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially.”